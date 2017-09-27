Wylie ISD volleyball, tennis updates

From Staff Reports

The Wylie East Lady Raiders’ volleyball team fell to 3-3 in District 15-5A following a 16-25, 16-25, 25-20, 7-25 loss Tuesday at Lovejoy. East (10-16 overall) will finish the first half of district play Friday at home against Mesquite Poteet. The second half begin Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Forney.

Meanwhile, Wylie’s Lady Pirates are 0-6 in District 6-6A after falling 13-25, 1-4-25, 16-25 to Denton Guyer. They’ll finish the first half of their district schedule Friday at McKinney Boyd, and then start the second half Tuesday, Oct. 3 at home against McKinney.

Tennis

Wylie East’s varsity downed West Mesquite14-5 on Tuesday. They’ll play Tuesday, Oct. 3 at home against Forney. The East JV team is scheduled to host West Mesquite 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28.