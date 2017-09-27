WISD schools earn distinctions

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Wylie Independent School District saw 14 of 19 campuses earn Texas Education Agency accountability distinctions based on standardized testing of students conducted this year.

An overview of TEA distinctions earned was given by WISD Assistant Superintendent Kim Spicer at the WISD trustees meeting held Monday, Sept. 18.

The accountability rating for students meeting the standards on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness are given for academic achievements in reading/English language arts, mathematics, science and social studies, top 25 percent student progress, top 25 percent closing performance gaps and postsecondary readiness.

Two campuses, Cooper Junior High and McMillen Junior High earned all seven academic distinctions, and Burnett Junior High earned six of seven distinctions.

