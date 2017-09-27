Officer involved shooting under investigation in Josephine

By Wyndi Veigel

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Crime scene tape was secured around the Josephine City Hall after an officer involved shooting occurred Thursday, Sept. 21.

At approximately 4:10 p.m. Josephine Police officers received word that Bobby Darryl Chamberlain, 62, of Josephine, a man involved in a disturbance at city hall earlier in the week, was returning to city hall.

Two officers were waiting for him when he arrived.

According to preliminary information, Chamberlain, arrived at the city hall armed with a rifle.

Police ordered Chamberlain to disarm, but commands were ignored. Fearing for their lives, the officers fired their weapons in reaction to the perceived threat, information released by the city of Josephine states. Chamberlain was shot and transported by Air Evac to Medical Center of Plano.

For the full story see the September 27 issue or subscribe online.