Hiddink named MWC Defensive Player of the Week

From Staff Reports

[email protected]

Wylie High graduate Jennifer Hiddink, currently a member of Air Force Academy’s women’s soccer team, recently earned Mountain West Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week honors for matches played during the week of Sept. 18-24.

The junior goalkeeper earned the honors after leading Air Force to an unbeaten weekend, with a tie with Colorado State (1-1)and win over Wyoming (1-0 in overtime).

Hiddink allowed one goal in 208 minutes for a 0.43 goals allowed average, to go with 16 saves. In the 1-1 tie with CSU, she posted five saves in 110 minutes. On Sunday, Hiddink posted her second shutout of the season over Wyoming, with her 11 saves against the Cowgirls being a career-high and tied her for the ninth-best single game total in Air Force history.