Suspect identified in Josephine City Hall shooting

The suspect in an officer-involved shooting that occurred at the Josephine City Hall has been identified as Bobby Darryl Chamberlain, 62, of Josephine.

According to information released by the city of Josephine, Chamberlain is still hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

At approximately 4:10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, Josephine Police officers received word that Chamberlain, who was involved in a disturbance at city hall earlier in the week was returning to city hall. Two officers were at city hall when he arrived.

According to preliminary information, Chamberlain, armed with a rifle, arrived at the city hall. Police told him to disarm, but the commands were ignored. Fearing for their lives, the officers fired their weapons in reaction to the perceived threat, information released by the city of Josephine states. Chamberlain was struck and transported by Air Evac to Medical Center of Plano. The officers were not injured in the incident.

According to information located in court records, Chamberlain has an assault causing bodily injury charge, originally filed by the Josephine Police Department, which is pending. The first appearance in the case was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29. He also has a disorderly conduct charge pending which was originally set for a jury trial Thursday, Sept. 21, but rescheduled to January 2018. The charge was originally filed by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Texas Rangers have been requested to investigate along with the assistance of Collin County Sheriff’s Office.