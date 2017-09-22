Officer involved shooting under investigation in Josephine

Investigations by the Texas Rangers are underway after an officer involved shooting took place at the Josephine City Hall.

At approximately 4:10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, Josephine Police officers received word that an individual involved in a disturbance at city hall earlier in the week was returning to city hall. Two officers were at City Hall when the individual arrived.

According to preliminary information, the suspect, armed with a rifle, arrived at the city hall. Police told the person to disarm, but the commands were ignored. Fearing for their lives, the officers fired their weapons in reaction to the perceived threat, information released by the city of Josephine states.

The suspect was struck and transported by air ambulance to an area hospital in serious condition. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

The officers were not injured in the incident.

The Texas Rangers have been requested to investigate along with the assistance of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Josephine City Hall has been in a temporary building since the building flooded in June 2015. Plans are underway for a new building. The city of Josephine is about 800 people in population.

For more information regarding this story see the Sept. 27 edition of The Wylie News.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]