Shooting under investigation at Josephine City Hall

Numerous agencies including Josephine PD, FD, Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Farmersville PD, Collin County EMS, and other emergency responders are on scene of a reported shooting in Josephine that occurred around 4:15 p.m. at or near the Josephine City Hall building, located at 108 W Hubbard Rd.

Preliminary reports indicate that it is an officer involved shooting.

According to information released by Texas DPS Public Information Officer Lt. Lonnie Haschel, at the request of Josephine PD, the Texas Rangers have been called in.

A medical helicopter landed at the scene and transported a victim to Medical Center of Plano.

The following Tweet was released by Community ISD around 4:30 p.m.

“parents of Edge Middle School and Community HS students that live in Josephine, Texas please be advised there is currently a safety situation in Josephine and we have directed our busses to return to campus until we get the all clear from the Josephine Police Department. Parents may pick up their child at their campus (EMS or CHS) or we will resume bus routes as soon as we are informed it is safe to do so.

Bus routes were then released at 5:10 p.m. after all clear was received, according to an additional Tweet from the district.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]