Wylie ISD athletic updates

The Lady Raiders’ volleyball teams improved to 2-2 in District 15-5A with a 21-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17 victory over Royse City on Tuesday, Sept. 19. East, now 9-15 overall will play 5:30 p.m. Friday at North Forney High School, with the next game being Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Lovejoy.

Wylie is 0-4 in District 6-6 after fall 15-25, 12-25, 19-25 to Plano on Tuesday. They’ll host Plano East 5:30 p.m. Friday and then play Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Denton Guyer.

Wylie East tennis

The Raiders fell 18-1 to Lovejoy, with Morgan Whitesell get5ting the lone win. The next match will be next Tuesday, Sept. 26 against West Mesquite.

Wylie tennis

The Pirates had some success in singles and doubles, but still fell 15-4 on Tuesday to Denton Guyer. Wylie was victorious at No. 2 and No. 3 boys doubles, mixed doubles, and lines four and five for boys singles.Winning matches for Wylie were Ashley Sellers, Bryan Vo, Jordin Ly, Landon Brownlow, Garet Cooper, Grant Winger, Parker Zucha and Davis Roe.

Junior High

Burnett beat the Cooper seventh-grade A team 38-20, as the Bucs lead by less than a touchdown at halftime before pulling away in the second half. Cooper did get an excellent defensive effort from Christian Resurreccion

The eighth-grade Cooper Maroon dropped a 38-12 decision to Burnett, with Gage Phillips scoring touchdowns in a losing effort. Logan Jeske and Hyrum Loveless also had some great catches, and Cory Pelton and Jacob Turner led the defense.

Cooper’s eighth-grade White lost 12-10 to Burnett, with Daniel Arias, Braelyn Sullivan and Grant Revo leading the offesne. Bakr Al Khalidi and Sam Pewitt were defensive standouts.