Sculptures scheduled for installation

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Two stainless steel sculptures commissioned by the city of Wylie a year ago are scheduled for installation next week at the entrances to the walking trail near the Municipal Complex.

The works are part of city public art program funded since 2006 from one percent of its capital improvement project fees. Cost of the sculptures created by San Francisco, Calif., artist Michael Svabo is $130,000 each.

Installation starts Wednesday morning, Sept. 27, when the sculptures are delivered by truck to the Municipal Complex parking lot, 300 Country Club Road. From there, they will be taken to sites at the entrances to the walking trail on Country Club Road and Brown Street.

The sculptures will be assembled during the afternoon. Concrete bases for the two artworks have already been poured.

