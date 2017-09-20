Pirates head into bye off tough win against Wildcats

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

[email protected]

WYLIE — Nobody ever said winning had to be pretty, and last Friday night at Wylie Stadium it wasn’t, as the Pirates recorded their first victory of 2017 in a penalty-filled 10-7 victory over Lake Highlands.

The triumph improved Wylie’s record to 1-2 overall and provides some momentum heading into District 6-6A competition, which begins 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at home against Plano East. All 6-6A teams will have a bye this coming weekend.

“I think (this win) will take a little pressure off of us, and we’ll play a little better,” head coach Bill Howard said.

PESH, also 1-2, will enter the game looking to bounce back from a stinging 56-21 defeat at Arlington.

Friday’s contest at Wylie was filled with mistakes on both sides, including multiple penalties and some turnovers, but also was highlighted by strong defensive play from each school.

(To view the entire article, check out the Sept. 20 issue or subscribe online)