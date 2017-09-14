Wylie East-Denton Ryan football updates

Subvarsity reports

The Wylie East freshman Blue fell 40-0 to Denton Ryan, while the White team lost 42-6. Quentin May had a 76-yard touchdown run in the latter contest.

• The Wylie East varsity will kick off things 7 p.m. tonight versus Denton Ryan at C.H. Collins Stadium.

• Denton Ryan leads Wylie East 21-0 end of the first quarter.

• Denton Ryan leads Wylie East 35-7 at halftime.

• Ryan leads 42-15 end of the third quarter.

Final – Denton Ryan 48, Wylie East 22; The Raiders fall to 1-2 on the season.