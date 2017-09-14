Veterans hiring event planned

From Staff Reports

[email protected]

A hiring event designed to help military veterans and their spouses transition into the civilian workforce, “Hiring Red, White and You,” is set for Thursday, Nov. 1, at Allen Event Center.

The event is a partnership of Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas, Texas Workforce Commission and Texas Veterans’ Commission. Allen Event Center is located at 200 E. Stacy Road in Allen and the event is from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

In addition to helping military veterans and their spouses transition to the civilian workforce, employers are encouraged to take advantage of the special skills, unique experiences and valuable perspectives that former service personnel have to offer.

More than 120 employers looking to hire in targeted industries related to manufacturing, finance, technology, healthcare and more are expected to participate. Community resource partners also will be available to assist job seekers with resume writing, networking and interview skills.

“It is very exciting to be a part of the effort to help employers connect with the incredible talent pool that our fighting men and women represent–and it’s a talent pool you can’t find anywhere else,” David Setzer, Executive Director for Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas, said. “Since 2012, ‘Hiring Red, White and You’ has connected more than 58,000 veterans with more than 8,400 employers. We expect that more numbers will be added to their ranks as a result of this year’s statewide event.”

Job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume. Free event tickets are available at dfwjobs.com/RWY2017, and day-of walkups are welcome. Business attire is recommended. Free parking is available at the Allen Event Center south parking garage.

