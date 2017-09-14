From Staff Reports

To vote in the Nov. 7 Constitutional Amendment election, Wylie citizens must register to vote by Oct. 10 if they are not currently registered.

Texas voters are being asked to approve seven amendments to the Texas Constitution. Some communities, but not Wylie, also are conducting city council and school board elections.

Early voting for the Nov. 7 election starts Oct. 23 and runs through Nov. 3.

To register, pick up a form available at the office of the Collin County Election Administrator, 2010 Redbud Blvd., Suite 102, in McKinney, or at the County Clerk’s Office in McKinney.

Registration forms are available online through the office of Texas Secretary of State at www.sos.state.tx.us.

