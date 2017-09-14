Raiders knock off Hallsville 28-24

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Head coach Joe Lepsis predicted his first-year varsity players would show improvement during Week 2, and the Raiders’ 28-24 win over Hallsville last Friday seems to have borne out that expectation.

Now those players, along with their more experienced teammates, must get ready to face one of the better teams in North Texas, the Denton Ryan Raiders. The contest is set to kick off 7 p.m. Thursday at Denton’s CH Collins Stadium.

Like East, the Raiders (2-0) are coming off a victory, this one a 44-3 thrashing of Mesquite Poteet, who, like the Raiders, is a member of District 15-5A.

Wylie East enters Thursday’s fray following a contest in which they produced 470 yards of offense against the Bobcats, including 284 on the ground. Corbin Johnson was the ground attack’s bell cow, rushing for 239 yards on 27 carries (8.9 yards a rush) and four touchdowns.

