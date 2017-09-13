WE VB downs West Mesquite: Wylie falls to PW

From Staff Reports

The Lady Raiders improved to 1-1 in District 15-5A with a 25-8, 25-12, 25-7 victory Tuesday over West Mesquite. They are also 14-8 overall.

Meanwhile, Wylie fell 20-25, 17-25, 13-25 to Plano West, dropping the Lady Pirates to 0-2 in District 6-6A. Victoria Vo recorded six kills for Wylie, which had 24 total, while Madi Miller had nine of the team’s 36 defensive digs.

The Lady Raiders play Friday at Highland Park, and then will host Royse City on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Wylie hosts Allen this Friday and will be at home Tuesday, Sept. 19 against Plano.

