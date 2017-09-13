Hey boomers – we’ve got your back

Wylie Recreation wants all baby boomers to know about the many facilities, programs and activities we offer, all designed to keep your mind and body in top shape.

For instance, we have 12 miles of well-lit and well-paved walking, biking and jogging trails. Want to take a break, enjoy nature and watch the birds for a few minutes? Benches along the trails provide a place. The 2-mile trail that loops the Municipal Complex is lovely, especially as autumn approaches, and there’s another trail right outside the Senior Recreation Center in Community Park.

Fall is on the way, but summer weather is far from over. For days that are a little too warm for outdoor comfort, grab a pal and take a stroll on Wylie Recreation Center’s indoor track.

Speaking of pals, we offer many group fitness programs and classes for all ability levels, guaranteed to get you moving and socializing. Ballroom Dance? Country and Western Dance? Tai Chi? Why not? Here’s an idea: sign up for Karate, Zumba or Power Yoga with your children or teen grandkids. Share quality time and fitness goals. Classes are offered mornings, evenings and weekends or try a weekday morning Group Exercise class.

Did you know that you can get a Rec Pass at a discounted rate? In addition to providing free admission to the Senior Recreation Center, you’ll have access to two fitness areas within the rec center. Take advantage of the weight and cardio machines, while helpful, friendly staff assist and answer questions.

The late great Elvis Presley once said, “I believe the key to happiness is someone to love, something to do, and something to look forward to.” Wylie Recreation can take care of the “something to do” and “something to look forward to” parts … we’ll leave the “someone to love” part up to you.

For more information about getting fit, making friends, and having fun, call 972-516-6360, email [email protected], or go to www.WylieTexas.gov/Parks.php

