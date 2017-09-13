City Board of Ethics hears complaint

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

The Board of Ethics of the city of Wylie convened for the first time ever last week to hear a complaint against two officials with Wylie Economic Development Corporation, dismissing the complaint after a legal presentation.

The board was formed about two years ago and had never before been called on to hear a complaint. In its meeting Thursday, Sept. 7, the first order of business was to select a chairman and vice chairman.

City Manager Mindy Manson opened the session in the absence of presiding officials. Elected as chairman was Steven Wright, and William Martin was chosen vice chairman.

The complaint lodged by Wylie business owner Jal Dennis alleged that WEDC President Marvin Fuller and Executive Director Sam Satterwhite failed to disclose a conflict of interest and acted for personal financial gain in the sale of a WEDC property in 2015.

Attorney Ryan Pittman of the City Attorney’s Office reviewed, screened the complaint for the board and provided his findings on whether the complaint met the criteria for action and whether the board has proper jurisdiction.

