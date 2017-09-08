Wylie East-Hallsville football updates

The following are updates regarding football games this week between Wylie East and Hallsville:

Wylie East Freshman Blue 32 -Hallsville 12: The Raiders won their second game of 2017 by downing the Hallsville Bobcats. Darrick McClendon scored on runs of five yards, 60 yards, and returned a 96-yard kickoff for a touchdown. Christian Johnson scored on a 1-yard run, and Tyler Allen did the same on a fumble recovery.

The varsity game between Wylie East and Hallsville will kick off 7:30 p.m. tonight at Wylie Stadium.

• Hallsville leads Wylie East 7-6 end of the first quarter.

• Wylie East leads Hallsville 21-17 at halftime.

• Wylie East leads 28-24 end of the third quarter.

• Wylie East holds off Hallsville 28-24 to go 1-1 on the season. The Raiders will travel Thursday, Sept. 14 to Denton Ryan.