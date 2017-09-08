Saturday, 9 September, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Texas Offers Services for Victims of Hurricane Harvey 

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

1 day ago

The Wylie News

IMMACULATE ONE OWNER HOME!

Open House Sunday, Sept. 10th 1-3 pm
Hosted by Glenda Gilliam
$334,900 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 3 Car Garage.
Sqft. 2509. Built 2014. Open floor plan, bonus room, spacious living area, zoned heat and air for game room plus many other energy saving features. 3 car garage, privacy fence, and 1 acre lot.

To view this listing visit matrix.ntreis.net/Matrix/Public/Portal.aspx?ID=9906756718 or contact Glenda Gilliam, 903-815-6170 or C-21 Dean Gilbert Realtors, 903-893-5188. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

1 day ago

The Wylie News

Interested in going to the rodeo tonight or tomorrow night? Be the FIRST to call and renew your 2-year subscription and we'll give you 2 tickets (value $15/ticket) Call now 972-442-5515. We are open until 5 p.m. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

1 day ago

The Wylie News

Click here for updates on Wylie-Hebron football. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook