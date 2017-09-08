Chase Oaks-Woodbridge coordinates Trusted World donations

More than 30 volunteers spent time last weekend with one goal in mind: helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Chase Oaks – Woodbridge invited members of their church and volunteers from around Collin County to help collect donations for Trusted World, a nonprofit that essentially provides resources to people or organizations who are providing services on someone else’s behalf.

Trusted World identifies these people and organizations as case managers. They are working on someone’s behalf to help them improve their current life situation. The organization calls them case managers, but they are found in all communities in the form of teachers, police officers, case workers and counselors.

For the donation drive, which was held Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3 at B&B Theater in Wylie, donations of all kinds were accepted but focus was emphasized on non-perishable food, diapers, baby items, toiletries and new socks and underwear.

“Due to the incredible generosity of both the North Texas area and the nation as a whole, we are now closing donations. We will continue to distribute resources. We want to thank all of you who donated during this time. Because of you, people affected by Hurricane Harvey will receive the supplies they need,” the Trusted World website states.

To view the video of volunteer efforts see below.