From Staff Reports

Wylie volleyball concluded its non-district season with a 25-19, 25-18, 25-11 win over Lakeview Centennial on Tuesday. They Lady Pirates will District 6-6A competition this Friday at McKinney.

Meanwhile, the Wylie East Lady Raiders dropped a 20-25, 20-25, 25-20, 9-25 to Frisco Independence. They will start 15-5A competition at home Friday against Forney.

