Wylie F-R answers call for hurricane relief

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Wylie Fire-Rescue personnel headed to the Houston area last week to aid in relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey that damaged and flooded the Texas Gulf Coast.

A Quint unit with four firefighters and an ambulance with two paramedics left Saturday, Aug. 26, as part of a task force made up of emergency equipment and personnel from Wylie, Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Lake Cities, Highland Village and Coppell fire departments.

Two days later, 6 firefighters and a hovercraft and boat from the Swift Water Rescue Team deployed to the coast as part of a 20-boat team comprised of 10 North Texas fire departments.

WF-R command personnel on the scene are Chief Brent Parker, Assistant Chief Brandon Blythe and Battalion Chief Brian Ritter.

