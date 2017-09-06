Service academy forum set Sept. 9

From Staff Reports

[email protected]

Collin County students of all ages and their families are invited to attend a U.S. Service Academy forum sponsored by U.S. Rep. Sam Johnson on Saturday, Sept. 9, in Frisco.

The forum is at the Collin College Preston Ridge campus conference center, 9700 Wade Avenue. Student check-in is at 9:15 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m.

Nomination and evaluation procedures will be explained and representatives of the army, navy, air force and coast guard academies will be present. There will be a session for students and parents to meet liaison officers and learn more about academy life.

The service academy information session is free and open to all.

