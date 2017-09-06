Rodeo opens Friday

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Professional rodeo thrills return to town this week at the 25th annual Wylie Championship Rodeo hosted by Wylie Chamber of Commerce.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and rodeo performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8 and 9, at Wylie Rodeo Arena on Hensley Lane behind Wylie High School. Parking is at the Cooper and Draper schools parking lot Friday and at WHS Saturday. A free shuttle service provides transportation to the arena. Also, FFA students will operate a parking area on Hensley and offer shuttle service.

Originally a ranch rodeo featuring everyday ranch duties such as doctoring, sorting and bronco riding, the event has involved into a rough-stock event featuring bull riding and bronc busting, but also with timed events of calf roping, team roping and barrel racing. The two nights of entertainment are sanctioned by United Professional Rodeo Association.

Chamber President Mike Agnew pointed out that the rodeo is one of the major fundraisers of the organization and is an endeavor that requires many volunteer hours to pull off successfully every year.

For the full story see the September 6 issue or subscribe online.