Rockwall Heath upends East 34-10



By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

[email protected]

WYLIE — More than half of the Wylie East football team got their first taste of varsity action last Friday evening.

Hopefully, the 34-10 loss to Rockwall Heath, which took place in the season opener at Wylie Stadium, will not leave a bitter feeling on the Raiders’ tongue, but rather make them hungry for victory.

Head coach Joe Lepsis believes it will be the latter, and says the opening night trial by fire against the Hawks will make his inexperienced players much better, even in the short run. That improvement should show up this Friday at home against Hallsville, he added.

