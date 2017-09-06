McKinney North upends Wylie 50-45



There were many good things the Pirates did in their 50-45 loss last Friday at McKinney North. Unfortunately, they were outweighed by the bad, and that’s why Wylie ended up on the short end of the score.

However, starting off slow, including losing the first game, is not something unfamiliar to the maroon and white, their coaches and fans.

In the past, slow starts have been the Pirates’ modus operandi, with all of them followed by strong finishes that produce postseason berths. Head coach Bill Howard expects that might be the same in 2017.

The path towards that continues this Friday at Hebron, where Wylie faces a Hawks’ team coming off a tough 27-26 loss to Plano and, like the Pirates, are hungry for victory.

“The first part of the year, we work on us,” Howard said. “We have to make some personnel adjustments, and our kids know that by watching film that we gave one away again. We are just notorious for that (early on), and that’s on me … We’ll get it going. One of the things that helps us a lot is that we get better as the season goes on, because our gets focused and they grow up.”

