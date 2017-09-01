Motorists still lining up at pumps

Saturday, 2 September, 2017
The Wylie News

8 hours ago

The Wylie News

Wylie Scout Pack #5150 is having a Hurricane relief drive today for Houston area Scouts. Their trailer will be at 113 S. Birmingham. They are collecting school supplies, gear for the Houston Scouts and pet food. ... See MoreSee Less

The Wylie News

11 hours ago

The Wylie News

For those interested in donating for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts there is a collection point for Trusted World this weekend in Wylie at the B&B movie theater from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and tomorrow. Specifically they are requesting:
- non perishable foods
- baby goods
- new socks and underwear
- hygiene products
- diapers

Let's support our friends in South Texas! #wylieharveyrelief ... See MoreSee Less

The Wylie News

1 day ago

The Wylie News

Today we got 2 more truckloads of donations for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. These items will be delivered to Trusted World, a local nonprofit coordinating supplies and outreach. A big thank you to the Watermark subdivision delivery by Matt & Jessica Brown and to Nick & Kerlene Miller for your donations! We will be accepting more donations next week, Tuesday- Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. ... See MoreSee Less

