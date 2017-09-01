Game updates — Wylie vs. McKinney North

Freshman football

Wylie Maroon 21, McKinney North 12 —The Maroon team played a solid game against North to come away with a good victory. The defense, led by linebacker, Trey Adams III, and defensive lineman James Taylor, played extremely well; rarely did they allow North to cross midfield. The Maroon offense was led by running back William Perry, who broke several long runs and scored all three touchdowns for the Pirates behind excellent blocking from the offensive line.

Wylie White 26, McKinney North 0 — Chris Washington scored all four touchdowns for the Pirates and the offensive line did a great job blocking for him. The defense played really, with Colton Bright and Zach Parish each had several big tackles for the Pirates.

JV football

McKinney North 21, Wylie Black 14 —Wylie started off slow, but rallied to tie the game 14-14, with a chance to take the lead. Unfortunately, untimely mistakes and turnovers allowed the Bulldogs to gain the upper hand and hold on, as the Pirates’ last comeback attempt came up short. Notable players for Wylie receiver Mykal Ford, running back Keenan Lewis, receiver Aaron Henry, linebacker Ralph Fandino and defensive back Chandler McMullin.

Varsity football

Wylie vs. McKinney North at McKinney’s Ron Poe Stadium.

1st Qtr — The Pirates score twice and lead the Bulldogs 13-7 heading into the second quarter.

2nd Qtr — The Pirates and Bulldogs are engaged in a barnburner, with North leading 21-20 at halftime. Wylie’s Stacy Conner has tossed two touchdown passes and ran for another score.

3rd Qtr—McKinney North tacks on 15 points with two touchdowns and a safety, now lead 36-20 heading into the fourth quarter.

4th Qtr —The Pirates’ late rally fell just short against McKinney North, who held on to beat the Maroon and White 50-45. Stacy Conner had five touchdown passes for the Pirates, and ran for two scores.

