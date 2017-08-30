WISD gains 733 students

By Joe Reavis

Wylie Independent School District gained 733 students when classes started last week, as compared to the opening of school in 2016.

Official attendance count the first day, Monday, Aug. 28, was 15,581 students distributed among 20 campuses. Attendance on the first day of school in 2016 was 14,748 students. Over the past five years, WISD enrollment increased 2,143 students.

The largest school in the district remains Wylie High School with first day attendance of 2,390, an increase of 115 from a year ago. Wylie East High School counted 1,818 students last week, compared to 1,806 when school started in 2016.

Among the 11 elementary schools, Cox remains the largest with 661 students, barely edging Tibbals with a head count of 655. The first day attendance tally for Cox is actually a little less than the 677 posted a year ago and Tibbals gained slightly from 652.

