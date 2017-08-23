Wylie couple indicted in child neglect case

From Staff Reports

A Wylie couple was indicted last week by a Collin County grand jury on multiple charges of abandonment/endangerment of a child after their four children, all under the age of 15, reportedly tested positive for cocaine.

Named in the multiple indictments handed down Tuesday, Aug. 15, were Jamal Christopher Grant, 24, and Taela Briele Yates, 23. The two were arrested by Wylie police on May 3 and remain in Collin County Detention Center.

