WPA football has high expectations, tough schedule

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

[email protected]

WYLIE — Larry Uland has seen quite a bit of football, and he knows what really matters isn’t where you start, but rather how one finishes.”

“We’re picked pretty high statewide,” the Wylie Prep head coach said. “Most people think we’ll be up there in the mix.”

A reason for that is the Patriots return a number of quality players from 2016, who will lead their team this season, starting with Sept. 2 home game against non-district foe Savoy.

That begins a 10-game stretch of six-man football that ends in early November, and which will hopefully be followed by several postseason games.

Seven veteran players return from 2016, the coach said, including senior Gavyn Jarrett, a first-team All-State pick last year, as well as fellow senior Jack Spitaletto, another first-team, All-State selection.

