PTA hosting back-to-school rally

From Staff Reports

Wylie ISD Council of PTAs hosts its annual “Back to the Future” rally this Saturday, Aug. 26, at Olde City Park downtown.

The event is from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

On tap are games, bounce houses, food and fun.

A pep rally led by the Wylie High School Pirates and Wylie East High School Raider cheerleading squads is planned for 7 p.m. Welcoming students back to school will be WISD Superintendent David Vinson and Mayor Eric Hogue.

