From Staff Reports

Wylie tennis defeated Wylie East 15-4 on Aug. 17, with the following players earning singles victories for the Pirates and Lady Pirates: Stephen Tykoski, Jordin Ly, Grant Winger, Landon Brownlow, Bryan Vo, Garret Cooper, Parker Zucha, Davis Roe, Lauren Sudak, Leah Jones, Kate Vinson, Bethel Michael, Baily Martin and Mallory Dover.

Wylie will host Plano East on Aug. 29, while Wylie East play Tuesday, Aug. 22 at McKinney North.