Thursday, 17 August, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Various lane closures on DNT near Legacy this weekend

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

8 hours ago

The Wylie News

Texas legend Nolan Ryan is pitching the pros of water conservation. The National Baseball Hall of Famer says, “Planting Texas native or adapted plants will make you a hit for generations because they’re water efficient.” He says the drought tolerant Texas Red Yucca is a personal favorite. Join Nolan Ryan. Pledge to Plant Smart. For more information, check out our story: wylienews.com/2017/08/11/join-us-and-pledgetoplantsmart/ ... See MoreSee Less

Nolan Ryan Pledges to Plant Smart

Texas legend Nolan Ryan is pitching the pros of saving water by planting smart this season. The National Baseball Hall of Famer says, “Planting Texas native ...

Video

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

1 day ago

The Wylie News

Advisory: ALL SCHOOL ZONE LIGHTS IN WYLIE WILL BE ACTIVE THURSDAY 08/17 AND FRIDAY 08/18 FOR TESTING. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

1 day ago

The Wylie News

"Occasionally you should leave your burdens behind, slip away and act young for a while. Responsibility will be there to greet you when you return" ....Brought to you by your friends in Historic Downtown Wylie where you can relax in the park, browse the shops and just get away for a bit. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook