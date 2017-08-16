Lady Pirates win Gold Bracket title at GISD Tournament

Greg Ford

Sports Editor

[email protected]

The Lady Pirates opened the season with a 25-20, 25-12, 25-20 win at Richardson on Aug. 7 and followed that by dropping cross town rival Wylie East 25-22, 25-6, 25-17 the following evening at Wylie.

They then proceeded to down Garland 25-19, 25-11, McKinney North 25-18, 25-21 and Carthage 25-18, 25-17 in pool play this past weekend. They beat Berkner 25-27, 25-18, 25-20 to open the championship round, but then lost to Forney 21-25, 19-25. They rebounded to beat Sulphur Springs 25-16, 25-16 and then defeated East 25-18, 25-21 to claim the Gold Bracket.

“We still have some things to work on, but overall we’re doing pretty well for being early in the season,” head coach Sherry Olivares said. “They seem to be clicking right now, which is a good thing.”

