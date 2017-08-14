McCain set to play in NY-Penn League All-Star game

From Staff Reports

Former Wylie East and Oklahoma State baseball star Garrett McCain is scheduled to play in the Tuesday, Aug. 14 New York-Penn League All-Star in Troy,. NY.

McCain, a member of the Connecticut Tigers, was drafted earlier this season by the Detroit Tigers. During his short stint with the organization’s Class A team in Connecticut, McCain has hit better then .300 overall. He had been a member of the OSU baseball for three seasons before being drafted by the Tigers.