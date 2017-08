From Staff Reports

The volleyball season got underway last week, with teams from Wylie, Wylie East, Plano East and Sachse each doing well.

The latter won the Garland Tournament with a two-set victory over Denton Braswell, while Wylie won the Gold Bracket at the tourney by defeating Wylie East.

The Plano East girls finished fourth at the 78-team Pearland Tournament. They entered the tourney seeded 30th and finished it with 6-2 record against some of the top teams in Texas.