Wylie takes Gold Bracket at GISD Tournament

Members of the Wylie volleyball team won
the Gold Bracket at this weekends’s Garland
ISD volleyball tournament. They defeated
crosstown rival Wylie East to capture the
bracket title. Overall, the Lady Pirates won
their pool on Friday (3-0) and finished 3-1
in the championship bracker.Wylie East
also won its poolon Friday and went 2-2 in
the championship round. Sachse won the
overall title by Denton Braswell in the title match.
(For complete coverage, check out the Aug. 16
edition of The Wylie News)