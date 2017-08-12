Wylie takes Gold Bracket at GISD Tournament

Members of the Wylie volleyball team won

the Gold Bracket at this weekends’s Garland

ISD volleyball tournament. They defeated

crosstown rival Wylie East to capture the

bracket title. Overall, the Lady Pirates won

their pool on Friday (3-0) and finished 3-1

in the championship bracker.Wylie East

also won its poolon Friday and went 2-2 in

the championship round. Sachse won the

overall title by Denton Braswell in the title match.

(For complete coverage, check out the Aug. 16

edition of The Wylie News)

