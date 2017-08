From Staff Reports

The Raiders dropped a 13-6 decision to Denison on Aug. 9. They will return to the court on Monday,Aug. 14 with a 2 p.m. match at Princeton.

Earning singles victories for Wylie East were Morgan Whitesell, Brenden Healey and Clayton Miranda. In doubles, wins were produced by the teams of Brenden Healey/Troy Rowe, Andrew Barlow/Wensheng Sheng Liu and Clayton Miranda/William Wygant.