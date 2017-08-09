Wylie tennis downs Denison 10-9

From Staff Reports

[email protected]

WYLIE —The Pirates and Lady Pirates nipped Denison 10-9 on Tuesday morning, thanks, mainly, to the fact that Wylie swept all of the boys’ singles and doubles matches. Their next opponent will be Forney, who visits Wylie on Tuesday, Aug. 15 for a 4 p.m. contest.

Winning Matches for the boys were Stephen Tykoski, Jordin Ly, Grant Winger, Landon Brownlow, Bryan Vo, Garet Cooper, Parker Zucha, Davis Roe and Kevin Nguyen. Three Lady Pirates, Mallory Dover, Kate Vinson and Caraline Dufrene also pulled out victories.