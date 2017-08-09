Wylie Rodeo sponsorships available

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Businesses wanting to help sponsor the 25th annual Wylie Championship Rodeo, scheduled for Sept. 8-9, have through Friday, Aug. 25, to secure a sponsorship or booth.

The event features two nights of professional rodeo action along with live music, calf scrambles, bounce houses and more. The rodeo starts at 6 p.m. each day at Wylie Rodeo Arena on Hensley Lane.

Sponsorship levels range from $250 to $1,200 for both nights for chamber of commerce members.

The highest level, Bucking Chute Sponsor, is $800 per night, or $1,200 for both nights, for a chamber member and includes 10 VIP passes per night, reserved arena side seating in the VIP section with dinner and food service, display of a company banner on the bucking chute, logo placement on the rodeo website, public announcement recognition, program listing and a published “thank you.” There is a limit of eight Bucking Chute Sponsors.

