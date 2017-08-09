Wylie ISD season ticket sales

From Staff Reports

Renewal for Wylie East season tickets will begin Aug. 16 and run through 4 p.m. Aug. 18. The cost for all five games will be $40 for season tickets in Section 400. General admission tickets are $8 at the gate.

The season ticket exchange for Wylie East will start Aug. 19 at Meet the Raider Night.

Wylie High season ticket sales will begin Aug. 22 and run through Aug. 25 at 4 p.m.

The cost for the five home games is $40 for Section 400, and season ticket exchanges for Wylie games will start Aug. 25 at Meet the Pirate Night.

The athletic office at Wylie Stadium will be open from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and reserved tickets will go on sale during regular business hours, starting Aug. 22 for Wylie and Aug. 28 for Wylie.

Payment can be made in cash, check or with Discover, American Express, MasterCard and Visa credit cards.