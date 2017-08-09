Teachers plan, prepare for new school year

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

[email protected]

While students and their parents are out shopping for school supplies to be ready for the start of classes this month, Wylie Independent School District teachers have been on the job since late July in workshops and developing their lesson plans.

Classes get underway Monday, Aug. 21, and classrooms have to be ready for the influx of students. That duty falls on the teacher.

Over summer, schools were cleaned from top to bottom with furniture removed and returned, but not according to room layouts. For example, desks and chairs were piled in the middle of Wylie East High School engineering teacher Jacob Day’s room. He will arrange the furniture and IT technicians will report to hook up computers. That scenario plays out all over the district, but is a small part of preparation.

“I had a good, relaxing summer. I’m ready to hit the ground running,” Day said.

Day, known as Dr. Day to his students because he holds a doctorate in electrical engineering, teaches about 125 students in grades nine through 12 in six class periods daily. Many of his students are in engineering classes all four years of high school, which gives the teacher more time to get to know them, and a better feel for developing lessons.

For the full story see the August 9 issue or subscribe online.