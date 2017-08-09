Dallas Arboretum Offers Special $1 Admission for August Dollar Days

The drawn out sun-drenched days of summer bring in August Dollar Days.

Named “One of the World’s 15 Most Breathtaking Gardens” by Architectural

Digest, the garden is offering $1 general garden admission, $5 for parking, and

$1 admission into the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden for the month of August.

Summer programming for the Children’s Adventure Garden features Splashdown Science

Summer with solar weekdays and water weekends that correlate with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics).

The many beds are bursting with ageratum, impatiens, lobelias, petunias, cleome,begonias, salvia, marigolds and zinnias during the summer. As it heats up, caladiums, lantana, pride of Barbados, variegated tapioca, elephant ears and coleus are added to the gardens.

For more stories like this subscribe to our print or e-edition.