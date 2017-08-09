Back to School Fair set Saturday

By Joe Reaves

The annual Back to School Fair at which Wylie Independent School District provides free school supplies to students from disadvantaged families is this Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Event Center of First Baptist Church downtown.

Hours for the event are 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Families and students are directed to use the Jefferson Street entrance to the Event Center.

Free backpacks, school supplies and uniform assistance will be given to students who provide documentation for free/reduced price lunches, Medicaid, WIC, Lone Star, Social Security, Disability, Unemployment, or active military.

In addition, Full Spectrum Salon is providing students with free haircuts, FBC is providing free physicals and immunizations with shot record and Smith Public Library will be registering students for library cards.

Wylie Children’s Pediatric Clinic is providing Medicaid/CHIP enrollment assistance and Family Tree Program will give information on its community counseling resource.

Last year, the Back to School fair served about 600 students, and that is expected to increase to about 1,000 students this year.

