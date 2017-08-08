Wylie volleyball sweeps Richardson

From Staff Reports

The Lady Pirates opened the season with a 25-20, 25-12, 25-20 at Richardson. They will host Wylie East this evening, starting at 5:30 p.m. and will play in the Aug. 10-11 Garland ISD Tournament, as will Wylie East.

Pool play begins Friday, Aug. 10 with Wylie playing Garland (9 a.m.), McKinney North (noon) and Carthage (3 p.m.). All three matches will be at Sachse High School.

Also on Friday, Wylie East plays Hallsville (11 a.m.), Naaman Forest (1 p.m.) and Carrollton Ranchview (4 p.m.) in pool play at Sachse.