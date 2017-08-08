Collins takes 12th at Crossfit Games

From Staff Reports

Wylie’s Logan Collins took 12th overall in the individual men’s rankings during the recent Crossfit Games at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisc. Collins, who was competing for the second consecutive year, finished with 686 points over the course of six events.

That included taking first in the final event, the Fibonacci Final, which consisted of reps of five, eight and 13 of Parallette handstand push-ups 203-pound kettle bell dead lifts and then a lunge of 89 feet with while carrying two 53-pound kettle bells overhead.

Matthew Fraser won the individual men’s competition with 1132 points, followed by Brett Fikowski with 916. Rounding out the top five were Ricky Garard (834), Patrick Vellner (792) and Noah Ohlsen (788).