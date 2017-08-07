Falll baseball, softball registration

Online registration for coaches and players is open now for fall baseball and softball.

In-person softball registration will take place Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Friday, Aug. 11 (7-9 p.m.) at the Founders Park concession stand, 851 Hensley Lane.

In-person baseball registration will be Saturday, Aug. 12 from 11a.m. – noon at the Community Park concession stand, 800 Thomas St.

Baseball evaluations will take place Thursday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Aug. 19.

Player registration closes on Aug. 18 and the payment deadline Aug. 19. Teams will form on Aug. 20, and the season will run from Sept. 5 – Oct. 28.

For more information and to register, go to www.wyliesports.org.