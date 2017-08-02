Wylie volleyball sets sail again in 6A

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

[email protected]

WYLIE — The Lady Pirates first year in Class 6A wasn’t an easy one.

However, they made it through, and now a more seasoned squad — it returns five players — will take the court in 2017. Whether that translates into more success remains to be seen.

“We’re going to (focus on) ball control, and that should help us out, compete more and score more points,” head coach Sherry Olivares said.

Among the returning Lady Pirates are juniors Sarah Sheffield and Avery Roe and sophomore Sydney Miller. They and their teammates will hit the practice court this week, one that’s scheduled to include a Friday scrimmage at Sachse against the Lady Mustangs and DeSoto.

The regular season will tip off Monday at Richardson, and the following evening the Wylie East Lady Raiders travel cross town to face Wylie.

After that, the Lady Pirates will face off against a nearly-month’s worth of non-district foes, which includes three tournaments: the Aug. 10-12 Garland Varsity Tournament, the Aug. 18-19 Berkner Varsity Tournament and Aug. 25-26 Rockwall Varsity Tournament. The District 6-6A season tips off Friday, Sept. 8 at McKinney.

“We are going try to see who has been putting in the work over the summer, and who is ready to play and bring it,” Olivares said.

She added, “It’s time for us to come together as a team and see who put in the work over the summer time.”