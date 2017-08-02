WISD bus drivers compete in Road-eo

From Staff Reports

Three Wylie Independent School District bus drivers finished near the top in competition held this summer by Texas Association for Pupil Transportation.

The competition, the State Bus Road-eo, was held June 23 in Frisco. Two teams from each education service center region in the state were entered in Special Education, Regular and Transit divisions.

A WISD team of Joyce Hawkins and Kelly Westmoreland placed second in the Special Education bus division, competing against 19 other teams. Competing individually in the Regular bus division, Jerry Meares placed second among 32 drivers.

The Wylie drivers all finished just 11 points out of first place, with 775 points available in scoring.

Competitors were tested on general knowledge, vehicle inspection, railroad crossing, straight line, backing up, left turn, parallel parking, student loading, curb line and stop line.

